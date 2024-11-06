More alleged victims identified in sexual assault, murder case against Redondo Beach man

Michael DiGiorgio is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting nine women at his Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach homes between 2019 and 2021. One of the women died.

A Redondo Beach man charged with drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women will remain in custody as prosecutors look for more alleged victims who could be added to the case.

Michael DiGiorgio, 50, was charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy and one count of murder last month by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

This marks the second time that he was charged in connection with assaults on women. In August 2020 he faced similar charges, which were dismissed but have been recently refiled with the addition of a murder charge.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Susan DeWitt denied DiGiorgio’s request to be released on bail, finding that he continued a pattern of “extraordinarily dangerous” conduct after a previous case was dismissed. Prosecutors claim DiGiorgio continued to drug and sexually assault women at his home after the case was dismissed.

The previous case against him was dismissed in 2021 due to a technicality regarding a search warrant of his electronic devices, court records show. Prosecutors intended to refile their case but waited more than three years.

In between the two cases, prosecutors watched his home, reviewed the evidence and determined that a murder charge was warranted.

He was arrested and charged for the second time on Oct. 16 after prosecutors reconsidered the facts surrounding the alleged crimes. Investigators also conducted surveillance of his home, which they reportedly witnessed young women leaving. During a search of his home, investigators found a clear vial that tested positive for a drug that could be used to anesthetize a person, Deputy Dist. Atty. Catherine Ann Mariano said in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors believe DiGiorgio also gave his victims fentanyl and investigators have identified six additional women who they say were sexually assaulted and recorded while unconscious.

The crimes were allegedly committed between 2019 and November 2021 at DiGiorgio’s homes in Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach, according to authorities. According to court records, DiGiorgio is charged with the murder, rape by use of drugs and other charges of Jane Doe 1 on July 6, 2020.

He’s also accused of selling or transporting a controlled substance on Nov. 28, 2021.

DiGiorgio appeared in court handcuffed, his chest bare and his jail jumpsuit pulled down to his waist. He did not speak more than a few words with his defense attorney, Pat Carey, who said his client did not attempt to flee the state after his previous case was dismissed, suggesting that his client is not a flight risk.

Mariano said that keeping DiGiorgio in custody is a public safety concern, because his previous arrest did not seem to deter him from allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting more victims.

Carey declined to comment outside the courtroom and told the court he needs more time to review the evidence in the case. Additional charges could be added to the case, Mariano said, as the investigation continues to develop.