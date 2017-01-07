2 shot dead, 2 wounded as gunfire erupts on Pasadena street

Two men were shot dead and two others were wounded as gunfire erupted and two men trying to flee crashed their car late Friday in Pasadena, police said.

The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 100 block of West Claremont Street, a statement from Pasadena Police said. Officers found a black male, 23, fatally shot in the 70 block of Pepper Street.

Minutes later, paramedics from Pasadena Fire Station 36 reported that they were treating a black woman, 38, for a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Just after the shooting, a single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of California Boulevard and St. John Avenue, the police report said. Two more gunshot victims were found at the scene: a black male, 23, who was found fatally wounded in the car; and a black male passenger who sustained a non-life threatening wound and was taken to a hospital.

Police Lt. Vasken Gourdikian said that apparently the men in the car were at the shooting scene and crashed when they tried to flee to nearby Huntington Hospital.

Gourdikian also said there were other people in the car.

California Boulevard remained closed as of 5 a.m. Saturday from St. John Avenue to Fair Oaks Avenue as police investigated. A motive for the shooting was still unclear, and the identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of their families.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or go to lacrimestoppers.com.

