PG&E tells Northern California customers it may shut off power again because of fire threat

Pacific Gas & Electric notified hundreds of Bay Area customers that it may shut off power across Northern California in preparation for extreme fire danger.
Dry vegetation, low humidity levels and strong Santa Ana winds have prompted a fire warning across Northern California through Friday morning, indicating that any fires that start are likely to spread rapidly, the National Weather Service said.
In the North and East Bay hills, gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph and low humidity levels, even overnight, the weather service said.
As a result, PG&E announced it may turn off power starting Thursday to Butte, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sierra, Sonoma and Yuba counties.
“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and the impacts these events can have on our customers, their families and communities,” Pat Hogan, senior vice president of Electric Operations for PG&E, said in a statement. “We will only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire.”
It would be the second time in less than a month the utility has taken a proactive approach in preventing fires by shutting off its power lines. In October, PG&E shut off the power to tens of thousands of customers. The move was part of a strategy by utilities across California to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by utility lines that break during extreme winds. Many of California’s most destructive fires — including several that raced through wine country last year — were attributed to power lines.
In late October, Southern California Edison admitted its equipment likely sparked at least one starting point of the Thomas fire that roared through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in late 2017. Two deaths are attributed to that blaze, the second largest in California history with 281,893 acres burned.
In Southern California, a fire warning expected for Thursday is likely to turn into a fire watch as Santa Ana winds return to the area. Gusts up to 50 mph will affect mostly the mountain, valley and coastal areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Thursday and Friday. Those regions will be extremely dry, with poor overnight recovery, the weather service said.
Weather experts will monitor conditions and determine whether the Southland’s fire watch will need to be upgraded to a red flag fire warning, officials said.