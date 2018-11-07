PG&E tells Northern California customers it may shut off power again because of fire threat

It would be the second time in less than a month the utility has taken a proactive approach in preventing fires by shutting off its power lines. In October, PG&E shut off the power to tens of thousands of customers. The move was part of a strategy by utilities across California to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by utility lines that break during extreme winds. Many of California’s most destructive fires — including several that raced through wine country last year — were attributed to power lines.