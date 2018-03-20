Southern California braces for 'strongest storm of the year'

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Tuesday as a powerful storm lumbered out of the eastern Pacific Ocean and plotted a collision course with Southern California.
Residents in Santa Barbara County already have been ordered to evacuate — for the third time this month — as the slow-moving atmospheric river approaches.
UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain described the approaching system as "the strongest storm of the year" for Southern California.
Although threatened Santa Barbara County residents were given until noon to evacuate, an interactive map the county presented of high risk areas suddenly became inaccessible Tuesday morning. The county and contractors restored access to the map after several hours.
A so-called pineapple express is predicted to drop 5 to 10 inches of rain in the foothills and mountains, "significantly" more total rainfall than on Jan. 9, when mudslides swept through Montecito, killing at least 21 people and destroying homes. That day, the storm brought 3 to 6 inches of rain to the region.
Forecasters expect a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain an hour, which is enough to trigger debris flows and flash floods.
An evacuation center will be opened at Earl Warren Showgrounds, Warren Hall, at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. For help evacuating large and small animals, call the Santa Barbara County Animal Services hotline at (805) 681-4332.
Rob Lewin, director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement that the storm could be intense enough to cause flooding even without the recent fires.
"We could experience localized flooding and road closures which are not isolated to the burn areas," Lewin said. "The threat of rock falls, mudslides and debris flow is high."