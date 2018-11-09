Small plane lands on 210 Freeway in Ontario

A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday afternoon on the westbound 210 Freeway in Ontario, authorities said.
The Cessna 272 landed on the freeway near Euclid Avenue after engine trouble, said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Local authorities said the two people on board were not injured, Kenitzer said.
The California Highway Patrol issued a Sigalert after the incident, which they initially described as a crash reported shortly after 3:30 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., only one westbound lane was closed, said Angela Perbeck, a CHP dispatcher.
