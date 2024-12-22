Advertisement
California

Two injured in crash of small plane on Carson golf course

An aerial view shows a small overturned plane beneath the branches of a large tree on an expanse of grass.
An overturned plane is seen Sunday on the Victoria Golf Course in Carson.
(KCAL News)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer
Two people on a small plane were injured Sunday when their aircraft crash landed on a golf course in Carson, according to authorities.

The plane — a fixed-wing single-engine Sling LSA — crashed on the Victoria Golf Course on Martin Luther King Jr. Street just before 4 p.m., according to emergency radio scanners. Responding fire officials found two injured people aboard the aircraft, though it was not immediately clear what condition they were in.

Footage of the incident showed the plane crashed into a tree on the golf course, just feet from a putting green where many golf balls lay.

It was not clear if there were additional people aboard the plane.

The L.A. County Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

