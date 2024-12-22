Two injured in crash of small plane on Carson golf course

An overturned plane is seen Sunday on the Victoria Golf Course in Carson.

Two people on a small plane were injured Sunday when their aircraft crash landed on a golf course in Carson, according to authorities.

The plane — a fixed-wing single-engine Sling LSA — crashed on the Victoria Golf Course on Martin Luther King Jr. Street just before 4 p.m., according to emergency radio scanners. Responding fire officials found two injured people aboard the aircraft, though it was not immediately clear what condition they were in.

Footage of the incident showed the plane crashed into a tree on the golf course, just feet from a putting green where many golf balls lay.

It was not clear if there were additional people aboard the plane.

The L.A. County Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.