Federal appeals court rules that suit against deputy who killed teen carrying BB gun can proceed

A federal appeals court refused Friday to throw out a lawsuit against a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who killed a boy after mistaking his plastic BB gun for an assault weapon.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the way for a jury to determine whether Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Erick Gelhaus used excessive force when he fatally shot Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old eighth grader.

Gelhaus was training a new deputy when he spotted Lopez walking along a sidewalk at 3:15 p.m. in Santa Rosa in October 2013. Gelhaus said he mistook the boy’s BB gun for an AK-47.

The patrol car stopped and Gelhaus crouched behind the car’s door. He said he shouted, “Drop the gun.”

Lopez, who was 5-foot-3 and weighed 140 pounds, was about 65 feet away. Gelhaus said he shot Lopez when the boy turned toward him. Lopez died at the scene.

The boy’s parents sued Sonoma County and Gelhaus two weeks later.

Attorneys for the county asked a trial judge to rule that Gelhaus had acted reasonably, which would have ended the lawsuit. The trial judge refused, and the county appealed to the 9th Circuit.

The 9th Circuit said a reasonable jury could conclude that Gelhaus used excessive force.

CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Kingsman: The Golden Circle", directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Elton John, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION The snow has come about a month earlier than usual. (Sept. 22, 2017) The snow has come about a month earlier than usual. (Sept. 22, 2017) CAPTION Coast Guard interdicts more than 2,000 lbs of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers. Coast Guard interdicts more than 2,000 lbs of cocaine from suspected drug smugglers.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan