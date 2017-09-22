Federal appeals court rules that suit against deputy who killed teen carrying BB gun can proceed

A federal appeals court refused Friday to throw out a lawsuit against a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who killed a boy after mistaking his plastic BB gun for an assault weapon.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the way for a jury to determine whether Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Erick Gelhaus used excessive force when he fatally shot Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old eighth grader.
Gelhaus was training a new deputy when he spotted Lopez walking along a sidewalk at 3:15 p.m. in Santa Rosa in October 2013. Gelhaus said he mistook the boy’s BB gun for an AK-47.
The patrol car stopped and Gelhaus crouched behind the car’s door. He said he shouted, “Drop the gun.”
Lopez, who was 5-foot-3 and weighed 140 pounds, was about 65 feet away. Gelhaus said he shot Lopez when the boy turned toward him. Lopez died at the scene.
The boy’s parents sued Sonoma County and Gelhaus two weeks later.
Attorneys for the county asked a trial judge to rule that Gelhaus had acted reasonably, which would have ended the lawsuit. The trial judge refused, and the county appealed to the 9th Circuit.
The 9th Circuit said a reasonable jury could conclude that Gelhaus used excessive force.
Twitter: @mauradolan