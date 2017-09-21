Audrina Patridge, who is divorcing her BMX rider husband, gets a restraining order against him in Orange County

TV presenter and fashion designer Audrina Patridge, who rose to fame on reality show “The Hills,” is divorcing her husband of less than a year and this week obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in Orange County.
On Monday, Patridge, 32, sought and obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order in Orange County Superior Court against husband Corey Bohan, an Australian professional BMX rider.
On Wednesday, Patridge filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months, court records show.
The couple had dated for six years before their marriage and have a 15-month-old daughter.
“These problems have existed their entire relationship,” a source told People. “They broke up and got back together, and she really thought things would be different when they got married, but she’s realized things had to change before it got even worse, and she had to get her and her daughter out of the situation.”
