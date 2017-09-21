Audrina Patridge, who is divorcing her BMX rider husband, gets a restraining order against him in Orange County

TV presenter and fashion designer Audrina Patridge, who rose to fame on reality show “The Hills,” is divorcing her husband of less than a year and this week obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in Orange County.

On Monday, Patridge, 32, sought and obtained a temporary domestic violence restraining order in Orange County Superior Court against husband Corey Bohan, an Australian professional BMX rider.

On Wednesday, Patridge filed for divorce from her husband of 10 months, court records show.

The couple had dated for six years before their marriage and have a 15-month-old daughter.

“These problems have existed their entire relationship,” a source told People. “They broke up and got back together, and she really thought things would be different when they got married, but she’s realized things had to change before it got even worse, and she had to get her and her daughter out of the situation.”

CAPTION Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon CAPTION Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon CAPTION Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. CAPTION A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes