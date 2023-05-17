Chef of L.A. restaurant Horses accused by chef-partner of killing family cats, divorce records show

Chef Will Aghajanian, left, with chef Lee Pallerino of Horses in Hollywood.

A chef of popular Los Angeles restaurant Horses accused her husband and business partner of killing the family’s cats in a divorce filing in which she also asked for a domestic violence restraining order.

Elizabeth Johnson filed the request for the order in November 2022 to keep Will Aghajanian away from her out of fear that he might hurt her or someone else. She alleged he physically assaulted her on numerous occasions and killed the family’s cats.

Aghajanian strongly denied her claims in his own court filings, calling them “false allegations.”

Johnson said that “Will and I have had cats that mysteriously ended up dying, including one in 2017 who I took to a shelter when she became seriously wounded overnight. The shelter told me she had been seriously abused, but Will denied it,” Johnson wrote.

“I believed him. Then, last month, we were given another kitten.”

She claims that Aghajanian joked about feeding the kitten to coyotes and said he didn’t like the cat, according to the filing. Eventually, she alleges she witnessed him hurting their cat, she wrote in the filing.

“I caught Will violently shaking the cat late at night, and he died the next day,” she wrote. “Will put the dead cat in the trash and insisted on keeping the corpse in the house.”

Johnson claimed that Aghajanian’s mental and psychological abuse kept her from realizing sooner what he was doing to the animals.

The restaurant did not respond to requests for comment.

A judge in the case approved the domestic violence restraining order in December and reissued it on May 1, according to court documents.

In one of her filings, Johnson also requested that Aghajanian remain 100 yards away from their dogs, Pancho, Javi and Spud.

In his own filing for a restraining order, Aghajanian requested custody back of the dogs Pancho and Javi, saying that Johnson “misled the Court into making orders against me.”

Aghajanian claimed that he was the victim in the marriage.

“I am fearful of [Johnson] since I am the victim of [her] long-term abuse that has occurred throughout our relationship,” he wrote.