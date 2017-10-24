Food
Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants: The list is here
L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

LAPD looking for suspect who opened fire on car in Reseda, killing woman

Kate Mather
Contact Reporter

Los Angeles police detectives are looking for the suspect who opened fire on a car in Reseda over the weekend, killing a woman who was inside.

Christina Andrade, a 24-year-old from Chatsworth, was killed in the shooting, coroner’s officials said Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Saturday, police said in a statement. Andrade was in the passenger seat of the car, which was at the intersection of Sherman Way and Calvin Street, when someone walked up to the vehicle and began firing.

Andrade died several hours later at a hospital.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at (818) 374-9550.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
91°