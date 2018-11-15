Alleged member of white supremacist fight club signs plea agreement

Laube was one of four people indicted this month on federal charges of planning and engaging in riots at political rallies across California and out of state, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. The other defendants are Robert Rundo, 28, of Huntington Beach, who authorities say is a founding member of the Rise Above Movement; Robert Boman, 25, of Torrance; and Aaron Eason, 38, of Anza.