Search intensifies for mother suspected of abandoning her toddler in Riverside grocery store

Police are looking for a mother who they say abandoned her 2-year-old daughter in a Riverside grocery store Sunday evening.

Chiengkham Vilaysane, 31, who may also go by “Cindy,” was last seen at 5:55 p.m. in a Food 4 Less store in the 4000 block of Van Buren Boulevard, according to Riverside Police Det. Paul Miranda, who is investigating the case.

According to police, Vilaysane entered the store with her daughter, and at some point the girl wandered off. Police said Vilaysane continued shopping and never searched for her.

A good Samaritan spotted the girl and took her to Vilaysane. When presented with her daughter, police said, Vilaysane responded, “Oh, just leave her.”

Chiengkham Vilaysane, 31, of Riverside Riverside Police Department

Vilaysane then paid for her groceries and intentionally left the store without her daughter, police said.

“I haven’t seen anything like this before,” Miranda said. “I think that’s what struck a nerve.”

When the girl was shown a photograph from surveillance camera footage, she identified Vilaysane as “Mommy,” police said.

According Miranda, the girl has not been reported missing and is in the custody of the Riverside County Department of Child Protective Services.

“She is a little bit shaken up,” the detective said.

The girl appears to be in good health and showed no obvious signs of trauma, he said.

On Monday night, police released surveillance video showing Vilaysane walking through the grocery store with the girl. At the time, her identity was not known. But viewers recognized Vilaysane and provided information about her to detectives, Miranda said.

Vilaysane had been recently kicked out of her family home, he said. Police believe Vilaysane could be in Riverside or Hemet.

Vilaysane has had run-ins with law enforcement for drug- and alcohol-related offenses and has been placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold before, Miranda said.

Since the video was released, the department has received an outpouring of support from people who are interested in adopting the girl, he said.

Anyone with details about Vilaysane’s whereabouts is urged to call Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or contact him via email.

