A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was registered in Long Beach
A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 11:34 p.m. Pacific time in Long Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Carson, four miles from Signal Hill and four miles from Rancho Palos Verdes.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
An average of 59 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2.0 and 3.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.6 miles.
