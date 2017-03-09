Riverside County deputy shoots and kills knife-wielding man, authorities say

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a vandalism suspect who refused to drop a knife during a confrontation Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just after 3:30 p.m. when a deputy responded to a report of vandalism in the 15000 block of Wood Road in Woodcrest, an unincorporated community in Riverside County, according to a written statement by sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Chris Durham.

The deputy investigating the report came across the suspect and tried to talk to him, authorities said.

“The suspect immediately became combative and began throwing large rocks, which struck the deputy,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “The rock throwing also caused damage to a parked vehicle.”

The man allegedly refused to comply with the deputy’s commands. He then pulled out a knife and moved toward the deputy, sheriff’s officials said.

“The suspect refused verbal commands to drop the knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

Authorities said the deputy, whose identity was not released, was placed on leave as per department policy.

The Sheriff’s Department's Central Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

The shooting comes nearly a week after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who evaded deputies and failed to follow their commands in Cabazon, authorities said.

When deputies tried to make contact with the man on Saturday night, he ran across the freeway and was spotted by a helicopter crew on a nearby road, Durham said.

