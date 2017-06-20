Two firefighters suffer heat-related injuries battling 850-acre blaze near Big Bear Lake

A wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains continued to grow overnight as warm temperatures and low humidity helped push flames over a ridge top and deeper into rugged terrain, authorities said Tuesday.

“Compared to fire behavior during the day, the fire did lay down a bit. But the fire did remain active,” said U.S. Forest Service Battalion Chief Chon Bribiescas.

The flames moved closer to Highway 18, which is closed between Baldwin Lake and Mitsubishi Plant roads, Bribiescas said.

The blaze, dubbed the Holcomb fire, began about 3 p.m. Monday near Holcomb Valley Road and North Shore Drive, the Big Bear Fire Department said.

In what was the hottest day of the year so far in the mountains, two firefighters suffered heat-related injuries as the blaze spread across an estimated 850 acres, officials said.

Temperatures reached 89 degrees the mountain area on Monday, and were forecast to be just under that on Tuesday.

“Having no cloud cover, high temperatures and those relative low humidities, it’s going to burn pretty good,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said.

Conditions are expected to improve slightly in the coming days as the heat wave subsides, he said.

The flames generated large plumes of smoke that were visible across the region. The smoke and wind prompted the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue a smoke advisory, warning of unhealthy air in the eastern San Bernardino Mountains.

The wildfire was not posing a threat to homes, but the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the Tanglewood Campground, the Doble Trail campground, the Baldwin Lake area and a nearby waste dump were closed as a precaution.

