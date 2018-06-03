Woman arrested after shots are fired near marathon finish line in San Diego

A woman with a gun fired several shots into a parking structure in downtown San Diego early Sunday, prompting a large police response and several street closures near the finish line of a marathon, authorities said.
The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident, police said.
"There is no longer a threat to the community,” police said in a statement. “The scene is secure.”
The incident began about 10:50 a.m. with police responding to a call about a possible hit-and-run, said San Diego police Sgt. Tom Sullivan.
It is unclear when the shooting began.
At some point, the suspect slid underneath a parked car on the eighth floor of the San Diego Concourse parking structure at 100 W. C Street and was holding a gun to her face, Sullivan said.
A number of streets surrounding the parking structure were shut down as patrol officers descended on the area. The area between B and C streets and First and Front were blocked to all non-emergency traffic.
The incident was close to the finish line of the San Diego Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. However, several runners said they had already completed the race before the incident and the run was not interrupted.
By 12:20 p.m., traffic was open on Broadway and being directed by police.