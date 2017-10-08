Police fatally shoot man in San Fernando

San Fernando police shot and killed a man during a confrontation early Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Harding Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting or whether the man was armed. The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said she did not know how many San Fernando police officers were involved in the incident. None was injured.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call investigators at (323) 890-5500.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
