Brush fire burns 100 acres in beleaguered Santa Barbara County

Madsen said the fire started at about 50 acres just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday and three hours later had doubled in size. The burn area is hemmed in by scars from several other fires: the 2007 Zaca fire to the north, the Rey fire to the south and to the east, last year’s Thomas fire, which engulfed more than 280,000 acres — at the time, the largest in state history.