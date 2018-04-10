Santa Clarita Valley family of four goes missing during road trip

A Santa Clarita Valley family of four driving home from Oregon has been reported missing, authorities said.
The Thottapilly family, of Valencia, were returning home from Portland and were expected to arrive at a family member's home in San Jose on April 6 but never made it, according to the San Jose Police Department, which is handling the case.
The family has not been been seen or heard from since April 5, the department said in a statement. Their relatives filed a missing-persons report on April 8.
According to a flier posted on Facebook, the family consists of Sandeep Thotapilly, 42, Soumya Thottapilly, 38, and their 12-year-old son Siddhant and 9-year-old daughter Saachi.
They were reportedly driving a maroon 2016 Honda Pilot with the California license plate 7MMX138.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Jose Police Department's missing-persons unit at 408-277-4786.
