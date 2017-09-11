Thunderstorms halt operations at San Francisco International Airport; worker possibly struck by lightning

Thunderstorms halted operations at San Francisco International Airport on Monday night, delaying multiple flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at the airport, officials said.

A crew member towing an aircraft on the taxiway was possibly struck by lightning, though it’s unclear if the person was injured, according to Brian Horne, airport duty manager. An ambulance was called to the area about 9:30 p.m.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration lifted its ground stop, and operations should resume shortly.

“They’re keeping ramp crews off the ramp areas for safety, then when they determine it’s safe they’ll resume operations,” Horne said. “Now those aircraft can get ready to depart.”

Dramatic video footage posted on social media showed lightning striking near the airport.

No planes were evacuated.

