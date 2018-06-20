Two people killed when motorcycle and car collide in Shadow Hills

Two people were killed in Shadow Hills on Wednesday afternoon when a motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of a car, officials said.
The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. near 10300 Wentworth Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Wentworth and collided with a car traveling northbound on Wheatland Avenue, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.
The motorcyclist and the driver, neither of whom was identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.
“It’s not uncommon, sadly, if the vehicle is struck broadside,” said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
At least one body was trapped in the wreckage, he said. Los Angeles County coroner’s officials responded to the scene.