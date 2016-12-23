Killer doused gas station clerk in flammable liquid and then burned him

The assailant, concealed in yellow rain gear with a black hoodie and black gloves, appeared to say nothing before dousing David Wicks in a flammable liquid.

Before Wicks — a 54-year-old gas station clerk working the evening shift in Burney, a small rural town Shasta County — had time to act, he was set aflame Wednesday night.

The person who ignited him then casually walked out, hopped on a black beach cruiser-style bicycle and rode west into the night. The entire encounter lasted no more than 20 seconds, authorities said.

But the attack left Wicks, 54, so severely burned that the only information he could provide for the responding Shasta County sheriff’s deputies was an affirmative nod when asked if the attack was intentional. He died at the hospital soon after.

Now authorities are asking for any tips that can lead to Wicks’ killer. Wicks, local media reported, was married and well-liked by his customers.

“This guy was known in this very small community, he’s very nice,” Shasta County Sheriff’s Lt. Troy Clegg said.

Wicks worked at one of the gas stations that sheriff’s deputies used to refuel their cruisers, Clegg said.

“All the deputies knew him,” he said.

Some customers made a point to visit his gas station instead of others when they’d be on the road.

“I could’ve stopped by three or four other places, but I knew the manager, I knew him,” Mike Gulizia told the Redding Record Searchlight. “Kind of makes you sink a little, right before the holidays too.”

The motive for the attack is unclear, Clegg said. The attacker didn’t steal anything, and it didn’t appear any words were exchanged before Wicks was doused and lit on fire.

“This is a very disturbing case and it has affected the community a great deal,” Clegg said at a news conference.

The attack took place at the Rocky Ledge Shell Station in Burney’s Johnson Park neighborhood about 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the person walked in and started a “horrific chain of events.”

Security camera footage shows the person enter the store, holding what appears to be a water bottle, approach Wicks as he’s behind the counter and splash him with an unknown flammable liquid, soaking Wicks and the area around him, authorities said.

“As the suspect starts to back out, the victim David Wicks emerges from behind the counter area,” authorities said. “The suspect continues to spray fluid on the floor. The suspect then ignites the fluid causing a fire. The fire engulfs Wicks and the surrounding area.”

The attacker walked directly to Wicks and splashed him without looking around and did not take anything, Clegg said.

“I mean, this doesn’t make sense,” he said of the lack of apparent motive.

“I can’t imagine somebody, knowing Dave, why would anybody do this?” said Wick’s co-worker, Kris Cantrell, according to the Record Searchlight.

Wicks was found outside with severe burns over most of his body. A second clerk at the rear of the building didn’t see anything, Clegg said.

The attacker was reported to be 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, but no other detailed description was available. The black bicycle was found nearby.

