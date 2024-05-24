Advertisement
California

SUV with fuel canisters explodes in Van Nuys after man tries to light up inside, authorities say

An SUV was destroyed in an explosion in a Van Nuys neighborhood parking lot in Los Angeles Thursday night, May 23, 2024.
An SUV was destroyed in an explosion in a Van Nuys neighborhood parking lot in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Smoking is hazardous to your health in more ways than you might think.

Thursday night, an SUV blew up in a Van Nuys supermarket parking lot after a man tried to light up a smoke inside it, authorities said. Also inside: canisters of butane, a highly flammable and explosive substance used as fuel for camping stoves, torches and cigarette lighters.

The man suffered burns but survived, authorities said.

Six firefighters and an ambulance were called to a parking lot in the 7200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard around 10:28 p.m., where they found the remains of a destroyed vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They also found a man with burn injuries, who was hospitalized in moderate condition, according to LAFD.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, told first responders he was trying to light a cigarette when the car exploded, according to CBS News.

The scene was turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department because there was no active fire, according to LAFD.

Summer Lin

