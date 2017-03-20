Man fires shots at L.A. County Sheriff's Station in Temple City

A gunman was found dead inside an SUV after he fired shots Monday morning at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department station in Temple City, according to officials.

Shots were fired from a dark blue SUV about 7:30 a.m. at personnel and the station in the 8800 block of Las Tunas Drive, said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez, a department spokeswoman.

“Temple Station personnel engaged the suspect in an attempt to neutralize the threat,” she said in a written statement.

Television footage showed members of a special weapons team in an armored vehicle approaching the SUV slowly.

A right boot was visible in a shattered rear window of the SUV.

A team of deputies with guns drawn and taking cover behind a bulletproof shield approached the vehicle briefly, then backed off.

Shortly after 8 a.m., members of the special weapons team exited the armored vehicle and peered inside the SUV.

It was clear the gunman did not present a danger. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene, said Nicole Nishida, a department spokeswoman.

Deputies have blocked off the area of Rosemead Boulevard and Las Tunas Drive near the station.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA

UPDATES:

8:40 a.m.: This article was updated with a department spokeswoman confirming the gunman is dead.

8:25 a.m.: This article was updated with details about the shooting and deputies clearing the scene.

This article was originally published at 8:15 a.m.