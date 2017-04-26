Drought no more: Water flows back into the Silver Lake Reservoir complex

After two years of sitting empty, Silver Lake’s namesake and signature icon is being refilled.

City officials cranked open the tower valves to begin refilling the Silver Lake Reservoir complex on Tuesday, nearly a year ahead of schedule. The 96-acre reservoir is expected to be fully refilled by the middle of June. Officials previously said refilling would begin in May and take about one year. Now water is expected to reach the Silver Lake Reservoir’s historic level of 440 feet above sea level within two months.

Water gushed into the smaller Ivanhoe Reservoir on Tuesday, where it is expected to fill the space and then spill over into the larger, adjacent Silver Lake Reservoir within about two weeks, city officials said. The early start date is due to months of powerful winter storms that soaked California and caused record snowpack levels in the Eastern Sierra.

“After years of drought, we finally had above average precipitation across California. As a result, the Sierra snowpack is over 200% of normal,” said L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, whose district includes part of the reservoir. “As the snow melts, the over-abundance of water will come our way via the aqueduct.”

Since it was drained, the reservoir area has been criticized as an eyesore in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

The Silver Lake Reservoir — the scenic centerpiece of the hilly neighborhood — was disconnected from the city's drinking-water system in December 2013.

The reservoir once stored drinking water from the Los Angeles Aqueduct, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and groundwater sources. But the treated water was exposed to contamination from surface runoff, pollution from animals and people, and a sunlight-triggered reaction that created a carcinogen.

The reservoir was drained in 2015 as part of a project by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to build a 4,600-foot bypass pipeline connecting a new underground reservoir north of Griffith Park to the city’s water distribution system. The new reservoir had to be built after federal regulations went into effect mandating that all drinking-water supplies be stored underground to avoid contamination.

The lost drinking-water storage was replaced by the new underground reservoir, called Headworks.

An aerial view of Silver Lake Reservoir with the smaller Ivanhoe Reservoir in the foreground. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Draining and refilling the reservoir sparked a bigger battle over the future of the landmark. Once a community jewel that drew mostly locals, Silver Lake has become a destination with an international following, its popularity rising along with the hipness of the surrounding community.

Community members are now debating possible development around the reservoir, which is part of a 127-acre complex that includes a recreation center, open land and the Ivanhoe Reservoir. The area is a popular destination for joggers.

Some want only to refill the reservoir, while others are open to expanded recreation opportunities.

Among the improvements that some residents are hoping for is the opening of a path along the southern part of the reservoir. Currently, the path ends and pedestrians have to walk around a recreation center before returning to the path closer to the water.

A larger community planning process is underway to solicit input about the reservoir’s future.

