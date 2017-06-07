Child shot in Compton neighborhood, deputies say

A small child was shot Wednesday in a Compton neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 11:42 a.m. in the 14800 block of South Atlantic Avenue, said Deputy Lisa Jansen, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the child had been “scooped by police” and taken to a trauma center, said Inspector Gustavo Medina, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Few details about the shooting were released.

Detectives were investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA