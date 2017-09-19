Federal appeals court blocks San Francisco law requiring health warnings on soda

A federal appeals court Tuesday blocked a San Francisco ordinance that requires advertisers of sugary drinks to post health warnings, saying in a unanimous decision that it likely violates freedom of speech.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals faulted the 2015 ordinance for mandating a large warning on billboards, structures and vehicles.

“By focusing on a single product, the warning conveys the message that sugar-sweetened beverages are less healthy than other sources of added sugars and calories and are more likely to contribute to obesity, diabetes, and tooth decay,” wrote Judge Sandra S. Ikuta, an appointee of President George W. Bush.

“This message” Ikuta added, “is deceptive in light of the current state of research.”

The San Francisco law requires the warning to be posted prominently: “Drinking beverages with added sugar(s) contributes to obesity, diabetes, and tooth decay.”

The American Beverage Assn., the California Retailers Assn. and the California State Outdoor Advertising Assn. sued, but a district judge refused to block the law.

The 9th Circuit said an injunction was warranted.

According to the decision, the warning conflicts with statements by the Food and Drug Administration that added sugars are “’generally recognized as safe’” and “`can be a part of a healthy dietary pattern when not consumed in excess amounts.’”

Judge Dorothy W. Nelson, a President Carter appointee, agreed the law should be blocked because it requires a warning “so large that it will probably chill protected commercial speech.”

She wrote separately because she said it was unnecessary for the court to make “the tenuous conclusion that the warning’s language is controversial and misleading.”

CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. CAPTION In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." CAPTION Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. CAPTION Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic. Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic.

maura.dolan@latimes.com

Twitter: @mauradolan