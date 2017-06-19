Scorching Southern California heat wave expected to peak Tuesday

Record-breaking temperatures that stoked a wildfire near Castaic Lake and other Southern California locations will continue to rise Monday and will peak on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In Palmdale, a 32-year-old heat record was broken on Sunday when temperatures climbed to 108 degrees. The thermometer is expected to climb even higher over the next two days however and the high-desert community is expected to wither under 109-degree heat Monday, according to meteorologist Tom Fisher.

It could reach 110 degrees on Tuesday, when the heat wave is expected to peak, he said.

The scorching weather is part of a system commonly referred to as the “Four Corners High,” a high-pressure system that settles over the desert Southwest near the Four Corners and spreads smothering heat from Northern California to Nevada and as far east as central Texas, Fisher said. The Four Corners is the area where Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and Colorado meet.

Fortunately for some, an on-shore breeze is keeping temperatures relatively cooler along the California coast. Temperatures will hover in the 80s downtown and will be even cooler the closer you are to the beach, Fisher said. Temperatures in the high desert are about 15 degrees above average, Fisher said, with the heat wave expected to cool a few degrees each day starting Wednesday.

That’s not the case in Sacramento Valley, however. The Weather Service estimates that triple digits there could last for a nine-day stretch, ending on Saturday. The record for consecutive days of triple-digit heat there is 11, set in 2006, the weather service said.

But in the meantime, the heat is drying out grass and brush that sprouted up and grew amid the wettest winter in years in California.

Over the weekend, Los Angeles County firefighters battled a fast-growing brush fire near Castaic Lake named the Lake Fire.

Two small structures were destroyed and about 800 acres have burned, authorities said. The fire was 60% contained Monday morning, Angeles National Forest tweeted. Crews were expected to spend the day mopping up hot spots and building containment lines to keep the fire from spreading further, the agency said.

In Riverside County over the weekend, firefighters tackled a 10-acre brush fire near Beaumont, a 40-acre fire near Moreno Valley and a 20-acre blaze just north of Lake Elsinore. In San Bernardino County, crews reported 70% containment on the Zermatt fire near Wrightwood, which consumed 11 acres.

