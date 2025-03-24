Southern California is heating up. How long will the high temperatures last?

Temperatures in Southern California will continue to climb Monday, with many areas from Burbank to Santa Clarita likely to experience the hottest day of the year so far.

But officials say it will not last.

Temperatures are forecast to remain warm but drop a few degrees Tuesday, before plummeting Wednesday as a cooling pattern spreads across the region.

How hot will it get Monday?

The heat is forecast to reach 87 degrees in downtown Los Angeles and 90 degrees in Burbank, with even warmer temperatures predicted in the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.

The highest temperatures are forecast in Woodland Hills, which could reach 95 degrees, said Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The coast will also be a little warmer than normal, with temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s.

Will the temperatures break records?

Some areas of the San Fernando Valley could see historic temperatures. The highest temperature recorded for March 24 in Woodland Hills was 89 degrees in 1988.

Similarly, the temperature could beat records in Lancaster and Palmdale, which reached 86 and 84 degrees respectively in 1956.

“We are looking to probably break that,” Lewis said.

Downtown Los Angeles is unlikely to experience record-breaking weather. The historic peak temperature for March 24 is 94 degrees.

Will the heat last?

No. Temperatures across the Southern California region will remain warm, but fall just a few degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will drop significantly and a cooling pattern will last until the end of the week.

In Woodland Hills, for example, the peak temperature is forecast to drop from 95 degrees Monday to 90 degrees Tuesday before plummeting to 75 degrees Wednesday.

Does the heat wave signal an early switch to summer?

No. The weather Monday is more of a blip than a sign that summer is coming early.

“If you like the warmth, it’ll be nice for the next couple days,” Lewis said. “But if you don’t like it, don’t worry: The cooler weather will be coming back fairly soon.”

Lewis said there are some hints that the region could see rain around early April.

“We’re still a little fuzzy on the exact timing,” he said, “but it does look like there is a chance for that.”

Does the region still need rain?

Despite some recent rainstorms, the majority of Southern California remains in “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions, as of the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Precipitation for this water year, which begins Oct. 1, is still well below average for the southern third of the state. In coastal areas, rainfall amounts are about 40% to 60% of average for this time of year; in the state’s most southwestern corner, it’s even lower, according to California Water Watch.

While Northern California’s precipitation and snowpack are above average for the year, the Southern Sierra still remains at about 87% of average for this time of year, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

“Although meaningful precipitation extended into the Southwest, snowpack deficits are so significant that any improvement in the overall drought and water-supply situation has been extremely limited,” the latest U.S. Drought Monitor summary said.

And long-term predictions show that April likely won’t make up for such shortages.

Precipitation is expected to be below average in Southern California next month, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, and temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher than is typical.