Former attorneys for 'Suge' Knight plead not guilty to witness tampering charges

Prosecutors accused both men of conspiring with Knight, his fiancee and others to pay witnesses to say they saw men with guns at Tam's Burgers in 2015, a critical claim for Knight's self-defense argument at his pending murder trial. Knight has been jailed for more than three years after he rammed his truck into two men in the parking lot of the eatery. Terry Carter, 55, was killed. Another man, Cle "Bone" Sloan, was seriously injured. Knight has pleaded not guilty.