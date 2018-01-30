Suspect in church fires charged with multiple felony counts

Green spray paint was used to deface a statue of an angel outside the Pasadena church and to write the words "Jehovah Lives" and an Old Testament verse, 2 Kings 19:35, about the killing of Assyrians: "And that night the angel of the Lord went out and struck down 185,000 in the camp of the Assyrians. And when people arose early in the morning, behold, these were all dead bodies."