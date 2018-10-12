Teacher who recounted Trump aide eating glue as a child is suspended

A teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Trump ate glue as a third-grader is in trouble with her employers.
The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District has placed veteran teacher Nikki Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about disclosures she made about a young Stephen Miller.
Miller, 33, has grown up to be a senior advisor to Trump. But his prospects did not appear so promising to Fiske when Miller was a student in her classroom at Franklin Elementary School.
“Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8,” Fiske recounted in an article posted Wednesday by the Hollywood Reporter. “I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk — he always had stuff mashed up in there.”
And there was a problem with glue.
“He would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it,” she said. “He was a strange dude.”
The school district’s concern is “about her release of student information, including allegations that the release may not have complied with applicable laws and district policies,” said district spokeswoman Gail Pinsker.
“This has been picked up by other digital publications and blogs, and some issues have been raised,” Pinsker said.
The brief article is in the first-person voice of Fiske “as told to Benjamin Svetkey,” who is a senior editor at the publication.
Fiske’s disclosures have prompted angry responses.
“The real takeaway from this story is that Fiske sounds like a real piece of trash,” wrote Becket Adams in the Washington Examiner. “What kind of teacher goes to an entertainment newspaper with gossip about an 8-year-old boy? Hell, forget that she’s a teacher. What kind of human being does that?”
Fiske, 72, is a registered Democrat who, based on her Facebook account, supports causes associated with liberals and progressives, such as gun control and halting the killing of dogs for meat in China.
She could not be reached for comment Thursday night.