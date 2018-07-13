16-year-old Pasadena boy charged with killing his toddler son

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the beating death of his toddler son, according to Pasadena police.
The boy’s arrest earlier this week stemmed from an investigation into the death of Brandon Blackburn, who was just under 2 years old, police said in a prepared statement.
On Feb. 4, officers responded to the 1600 block of Kenneth Way, regarding a child who was not breathing, police said. When officers arrived, paramedics were already on scene and pronounced the boy dead.
An autopsy determined that the toddler, who did not have previous medical issues, died “due to blunt force trauma to his abdomen area,” police said. Over the next few months, police said, new information was discovered in the investigation.
When detectives conducted a follow-up interview with the tot’s 16-year-old father on Tuesday, the teenager confessed to striking Brandon with his fist several times, police said. The teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested and is being held at a juvenile detention center, police said.
On Thursday, police presented the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office for review. The teenager has been charged with one count of homicide and one count of assault resulting in the death of a child under 8 years of age.
“From the onset of the investigation, Pasadena police detectives worked tirelessly, were methodical and strategic in their investigative efforts, seeking justice and closure to the tragic death of victim Brandon Blackburn,” police said.
