Son charged in connection with killing of his parents in Azusa home

Azusa Police Department patrol cars are parked Saturday near the Azusa home where Gabriel Contreras has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of his parents.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of his parents who were found stabbed Saturday in their Azusa home after police responded to calls of people screaming inside, authorities said.

Gabriel Contreras, 28, was charged Friday with two counts of murder in the slaying of Linda Rodriguez and Arthur Contreras, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Azusa Police Department found the parents suffering from multiple knife wounds inside a home in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the parents deceased.

Contreras was found outside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported to the hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, he was arrested by the Azusa Police Department.

He is currently being held in Pomona Municipal Court in lieu of $2-million bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Information Center. He was due in court Friday, but information on his plea was not immediately available.