Advertisement
California

Son charged in connection with killing of his parents in Azusa home

Azusa Police Department patrol cars are parked on a residential street in Azusa.
Azusa Police Department patrol cars are parked Saturday near the Azusa home where Gabriel Contreras has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of his parents.
(KTLA)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of his parents who were found stabbed Saturday in their Azusa home after police responded to calls of people screaming inside, authorities said.

Gabriel Contreras, 28, was charged Friday with two counts of murder in the slaying of Linda Rodriguez and Arthur Contreras, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was also charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The Azusa Police Department found the parents suffering from multiple knife wounds inside a home in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded and pronounced the parents deceased.

Advertisement
Police respond to the fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old at a La Quinta Inn in Santa Ana on March 19, 2025. (KTLA)

California

Mother arrested in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old son in Santa Ana

Santa Ana police arrested a 48-year-old woman they believe stabbed to death her 11-year-old son inside a La Quinta Inn. She was taken into custody without incident.

Contreras was found outside the home suffering from multiple stab wounds and transported to the hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday, he was arrested by the Azusa Police Department.

He is currently being held in Pomona Municipal Court in lieu of $2-million bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Information Center. He was due in court Friday, but information on his plea was not immediately available.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement