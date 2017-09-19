Instagram post of guns lets LAPD track down gangster on Texas' most wanted list

One of Texas’ 10 most wanted criminal suspects was taken into custody by Los Angeles police early Tuesday after he displayed video of an arsenal of weapons on Instagram that authorities used to track him to Woodlands Hills.

Christopher Ricardo Gonzalez, 18, a Texas gang member with a lengthy history of violent robberies, home invasions and alleged murder, was captured by the LAPD after Dallas police were able to track his position when he posted a video of himself on Instagram displaying a gun collection, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the arrest.

Los Angeles police said Gonzalez was taken into custody with the help of a police K-9 about 2 a.m near Serrania Avenue.

Detectives in Dallas provided the LAPD with GPS coordinates for the Instagram post and an LAPD fugitive team found a rented Chevrolet SUV connected to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez sped off in the SUV and eventually struck a power pole in 4800 block of Serrania. Gonzalez and an unidentified man abandoned the vehicle and fled to a nearby area where the police dog tracked them down, according to police. Both men were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, officials said.

According to Dallas police and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gonzalez — who is also known as Little Chris — is tied to a Bloods clique and wanted for murder; leading an organized crime group and a series of aggravated robberies and home invasions.

