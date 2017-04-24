Toddler struck and killed by vehicle in South L.A.

A 2-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, officials said.

The fatal accident occurred just after 9:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 49th Street, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was talking to officers, according to Officer Liliana Preciado, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were investigating the crash, which she called “a tragic accident.”

