Suspect armed with knife fatally shot by police in Torrance, authorities say

Torrance police fatally shot a suspect early Friday after responding to a call of man brandishing a knife, authorities said.
Officers confronted the man in the 20040 block of Hawthorne Boulevard about 8:50 a.m., police said.
After the man refused to comply with their commands, officers initially used various less-lethal methods to try to subdue him, but he advanced toward them, police said in a statement.
“The subject continually refused to comply at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said Sgt. Ronald Harris. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.
“Edged weapons” were recovered from the scene, police said.