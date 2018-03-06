Two found dead in North Tustin home

A man and a woman were found dead Monday in a house in North Tustin.
Law enforcement was alerted about 3 p.m. by "an individual who stated there was a deceased male inside a residence," said Carrie Braun, public information officer for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies responded within minutes and discovered two bodies.
The coroner arrived at the scene early Monday evening.
Television reporters outside the residence said investigators are looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide. But officials said Monday that they were not prepared to release information about how they think the two people died.
"Preliminarily, we are not looking for any outstanding suspects," Braun said.
The bodies were discovered at a one-story, single-family home in the 13400 block of Winthrope Street, near Dodge Avenue. The area also is referred to as unincorporated Santa Ana.