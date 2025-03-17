Screaming leads to grisly discovery of stabbed homicide victims inside Azusa home

An Azusa man is listed in critical condition with “numerous apparent knife wounds” after being detained as a suspect of a double homicide on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities who were responding to reports of screaming inside a home in Azusa over the weekend arrived to discover a grisly scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies arrived to a home in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue about 2 p.m. Saturday, they found a man outside suffering from “numerous apparent knife wounds” then went inside and found two people dead, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The call was reported as a potential domestic incident with people screaming.

Though authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the man they detained, neighbors told KTLA-TV that a family of three lived at the residence — two parents with their adult son.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

