Advertisement
California

Screaming leads to grisly discovery of stabbed homicide victims inside Azusa home

A police car is parked on a residential street among other cars near a house at night.
An Azusa man is listed in critical condition with “numerous apparent knife wounds” after being detained as a suspect of a double homicide on Saturday afternoon.
(KTLA-TV)
By Anthony Solorzano

Authorities who were responding to reports of screaming inside a home in Azusa over the weekend arrived to discover a grisly scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

When deputies arrived to a home in the 300 block of North Twintree Avenue about 2 p.m. Saturday, they found a man outside suffering from “numerous apparent knife wounds” then went inside and found two people dead, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The call was reported as a potential domestic incident with people screaming.

Though authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the man they detained, neighbors told KTLA-TV that a family of three lived at the residence — two parents with their adult son.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement