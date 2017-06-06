Uber driver arrested in sexual attack on passenger in Bay Area, police say

An Uber driver is accused of sexually attacking a female passenger during a ride in the San Francisco Bay area, police announced Tuesday.

Leonid Beker, a 42-year-old San Francisco resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual battery, according to the Moraga Police Department.

The attack occurred about 1 a.m. May 26 in Moraga, a small community just 12 miles east of Oakland.

The victim told police she had taken an Uber ride from Oakland to Moraga.

But before she reached her destination, Beker stopped the vehicle, climbed into the backseat and attacked her, the Police Department said in a statement. After the assault, police said, Beker drove away.

Officers reviewed the victim’s statement and traffic cameras throughout town to identify Beker.

Beker was later found in San Francisco and arrested, authorities said. He posted bond and was later released.

