USC student charged in campus dorm room rape, prosecutors say

A USC student was charged Tuesday in the rape of a fellow student “by use of drugs,” according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

In addition to the charge of rape by use of drugs, Armann Karim Premjee, 20, faces a second sexual-offense count, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Los Angeles police spelled his first name as Aarman, and a USC student directory spelled it as Armaan.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles. Prosecutors will be recommending Premjee’s bail be set at $1 million.

Prosecutors allege that Premjee sexually assaulted the 19-year-old student in her dorm room just after 1 a.m. on April 1.

“The victim's roommate walked in when the alleged crime occurred,” the district attorney’s office said. “Premjee went into a bathroom and when he returned, the roommate confronted him and he left.”

LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes said the alleged assault “was reported immediately” to USC’s Department of Public Safety early in the morning of April 1. Both students were undergraduates, he said.

Two weeks later, Premjee was arrested by officers with the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

If Premjee is convicted as charged, he faces up to 10 years in state prison.

