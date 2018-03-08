Advertisement

14-year-old accused of posing as sheriff's deputy, conducting traffic stop and house calls

Alene Tchekmedyian
By
Mar 07, 2018 | 11:15 PM
Victorville police arrested a 14-year-old who posed as a sheriff's deputy. (Victorville Police Department)

Wearing a sheriff's uniform with what appeared to be a gun strapped to his belt, the 14-year-old boy walked up to a Victorville home and told the resident he was investigating a report of a domestic disturbance, police said.

After a brief exchange in which the homeowner told him there was no problem, the teen left.

Victorville police detectives said the boy initiated two other similar contacts Monday night, posing as a law enforcement officer. The boy, a probationer who was not named because of his age, was arrested Tuesday and booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

During a search of his home, detectives found a law enforcement uniform, a "large amount" of counterfeit money, simulation firearms and ballistic vests.

The first incident occurred about 6 p.m. in the 13600 block of Mica Avenue. The teen, who was driving his great-grandparent's Ford Explorer, pulled into the driveway with red and blue emergency lights flashing, authorities said.

He wore a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department uniform when he spoke with the homeowner. The resident reported the encounter to police.

Later that night, the teen allegedly stopped a woman on the road, took her information and let her go with a warning, police said. Authorities said he also pulled into another driveway, where he told a resident that he was investigating a disturbance call.

Detectives are still trying to find the woman and the second resident. Anyone with information can call Victorville police at (760) 241-2911.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

