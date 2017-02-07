Driver with prior DUIs kills man in crash, causes pregnant woman to lose orn baby, officials say

An Adelanto mother is grieving this week after a man with two DUI convictions drove intoxicated again and slammed into her family’s car, killing her husband and causing her to lose her unborn baby, officials and relatives said.

Alexander Delapaz-Perez, 56, was under the influence Saturday about 1:45 a.m. when he ran a stop sign on Amethyst Road at Mojave Drive and broadsided a Honda Accord, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In the Accord were driver Angel Barranco, 35; his wife, Barbara Velasco, 23, who was seven months pregnant; and her mother, Monica Alarcon, 42, all from Adelanto, authorities said.

Perez was northbound when he hit the driver’s side of Barranco’s car, according to investigators.

Perez suffered minor injuries in the crash, and Angel Barranco died. Family members told KTLA that Velasco lost her baby. She and Alarcon suffered “major injuries” but survived, authorities said.

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to help with with funeral costs.

Perez was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing great bodily injury while intoxicated once he was released from the hospital. Drivers who have prior DUI convictions and are responsible for fatal crashes while intoxicated can be charged with murder in some circumstances.

Jail records show Perez is due in court Tuesday. The district attorney’s office was not immediately available for comment.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

Southern California's second storm of the week brings rain and gusty winds

Retired Ventura County judge fatally shoots his girlfriend, then himself after hours-long SWAT standoff

L.A. County jail guard charged with assault for looking the other way while inmates beat someone up