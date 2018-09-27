In Little Saigon, strong support for Trump's war on illegal immigration collides with other realities

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, tens of thousands of “boat people” escaped their homeland each month, dying on the dangerous seas or landing on foreign shores. Initiatives in later years that allowed Vietnamese to gain entry into the U.S. included the Orderly Departure Program. Created in 1979 under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the program enabled more than 620,000 Vietnamese to safely resettle abroad — with nearly 460,000 of them sent to the U.S., according to the Southeast Asian Archives at UC Irvine.