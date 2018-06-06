L.A. County officials demand answers after more than 118,000 people were left off voter rosters

Los Angeles County leaders said Wednesday that they were demanding answers after more than 118,000 people were left off voter rosters on election day.
“We need a full investigation into what went wrong, and this can never be allowed to happen again,” County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement, calling the omission “unacceptable.”
Before heading to a Wednesday meeting of the county board, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said he would be asking the “obvious” question.
“What the hell happened?” Ridley-Thomas said before getting into a car.
The county board was expected to discuss the issue at its meeting Wednesday.
The omissions, which were attributed to a printing error, affected roughly 2.3% of the registered voters across the county and 35% of its precincts, according to county figures.
Dean C. Logan, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, said Tuesday that poll workers were instructed to give out provisional ballots to people whose names did not appear on rosters. Such ballots are counted after they are verified as being from registered voters.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused,” Logan said in a statement released Tuesday. “Voters should be assured their vote will be counted.”
The county office said Tuesday that it was working to determine the cause of the problem. As of Wednesday morning, spokesman Michael Sanchez said the office had no additional details.
The missing names also troubled politicians who were vying for votes this week.
"I think it's outrageous and will likely depress voter turnout," said Jonathan Underland, a spokesman for state Sen. Kevin de León of Los Angeles, who advanced to face fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein in November in the race for U.S. Senate.
Antonio Villaraigosa, who conceded in the race for governor Tuesday night, had called on election officials to extend voting until Friday because of the errors.
“It should be infuriating to voters,” Villaraigosa told reporters at his election night party in downtown Los Angeles. “You would expect that in the United States of America, in the county of Los Angeles, they would be able to conduct an election without there being problems of this magnitude.”
The Villaraigosa campaign also called on California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to investigate.