Man arrested, accused of striking windows of West Covina Police Department with a bat

West Covina police arrested a 28-year-old man Monday after they said he repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with a baseball bat.

At about 10:18 a.m. the man, identified as Christopher Rivas, walked up to the front lobby of the department carrying an aluminum baseball bat, police said in a statement. He then began striking the building’s large glass windows, sending three women seated in the lobby running into a secured area, police said.

An officer outside the building tackled Rivas, and other officers helped take him into custody. Rivas, a West Covina resident, suffered minor injuries in the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

None of the women inside the were injured, police said, and the outer glass of the building did not break from the strikes made with the bat.

Rivas was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was cited and released to the custody of the Los Angeles County Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

