Man carrying airsoft guns killed in clash with deputies in West Valinda

A man was shot to death by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in West Valinda on Monday night after he fired at officers with an airsoft gun, officials said.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stichman Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a man causing a disturbance, authorities said. Investigators said the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to KABC-TV, and when authorities arrived the man locked himself in one of the home’s bedrooms.

The man then climbed through the bedroom window into the backyard, where he was confronted by deputies, said sheriff’s Lt. Rodney Moore.

The man was carrying a handgun in one hand and a rifle in the other, Moore said. When the man fired twice at deputies with the handgun, the deputies returned fire, killing the man, Moore said.

Neighbor William Archulta told KABC he heard about nine gunshots.

A closer inspection of the man’s guns revealed they were airsoft guns, a type of pellet gun, sheriff’s officials said.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.