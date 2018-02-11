Winter in L.A. brings cooler temperatures, chance of rain and red flag warnings

Winter finally arrived Saturday in Los Angeles, and rain could be on the way early next week.
After an unseasonable hot spell, downtown Los Angeles' high reached only 64 degrees Saturday, and temperatures are expected to be mild throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Despite the cooler temperatures, however, high winds and a drop in humidity are expected to bring critical fire weather conditions overnight and through Sunday in the valley and mountain areas of Los Angeles County, according to the weather service. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph in some areas.
A red flag warning will remain in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. But relief is in sight.
Rain could come as soon as Monday evening, with the odds of showers increasing to 50% Tuesday and Wednesday in coastal L.A., downtown and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. Temperatures Wednesday could dip in the 40s and 50s.
Skies should clear Friday, bringing back mild temperatures through the Presidents' Day holiday weekend, a weather service release said.
