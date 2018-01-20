Tens of thousands expected for Women's March today in downtown Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to participate in the second Women’s March in L.A.

As of 8:00 a.m., crowds were already gathering in Pershing Square where a rally is scheduled later this morning before the march to Grand Park in front of City Hall at 10 a.m. The event will feature a number of speakers and will continue until 3 p.m.

This year's Los Angeles march, not surprisingly, is celebrity-heavy: The lineup of those scheduled to take the stage includes Scarlett Johansson, Megan Mullally, Olivia Munn, Olivia Wilde and Alfre Woodard, the organizers said.

Organizers of the march said they expect more than 200,000 people. Several hundred thousand attended last year’s event, which came one day after President Trump’s inauguration in what many see as one of the most divisive elections in recent memory.

Organizers said their main objectives include “ending violence, protection of reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers’ rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights, Indigenous people’s rights and environmental justice.”

Saturday’s event coincides with the rise of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements and is being held in conjunction with similar marches planned around the country.

Road closures will affect Broadway, as well as Spring, Olive and Hill streets from 6th Street to City Hall.

The weather is expected to say mostly cool and clear, with temperatures ranging from the high 50s to mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are also expected throughout the region.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will run enhanced service on Metro lines from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to handle the anticipated rider increase, and buses will be operating in downtown L.A., though they’ll have detours because of the road closures. West Hollywood is also offering a shuttle service to the Red Line.

Meanwhile, an anti-abortion march called OneLife L.A. is scheduled to start at noon in downtown Los Angeles, prompting road closures from La Placita to North Spring Street. Thousands are expected to join Archbishop Jose H. Gomez on the march.

UPDATES:

9:05 a.m.: This article was updated with new information about the weather.

This article was originally posted at 8:40 a.m.