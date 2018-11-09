Woolsey fire burns homes and grows to 7,500 acres as it tears into Oak Park

Authorities early Friday ordered new mandatory evacuations as the fast-moving Woolsey fire raged through Oak Park in Ventura County and into Agoura Hills in Los Angeles County, growing to 7,500 acres as it burned homes and reportedly left people trapped.
As many as 20 homes were damaged or destroyed as fire crews sprayed so-called water curtains to prevent flames from hopscotching home to home, L.A. County Fire Batallion Chief Trey Espy told CBS News. At least 1,000 more structures were threatened.
Live television footage showed multiple homes consumed by flames, chunks of structures falling into driveways as firefighters doused flames.
About 30,000 people have been told to flee, but with evacuations constantly changing, that number could grow.
“It is critical that residents pay close attention to evacuation orders. This is a very dangerous wind-driven fire,” the L.A. County Fire Department said in a tweet.
Douglas Wayne stood at the corner of Kanan Road and Lindero Canyon Road in Oak Park, watching the fire burn the hillside behind his family’s home where they’ve lived about 17 years.
Wayne was around when a fire threatened the community many years ago. But that time, there was no wind. Neighbors sat outside, watching it burn. This time was different.
It got smoky quickly, he said, and then suddenly, an alert came to evacuate immediately.
“We don’t have tornadoes, we don’t have hurricanes. We have earthquakes, and the fires, but earthquakes are like a bad shot in the [butt] — it hurts for a moment, but then you can fix and repair, and you’re OK. You don’t live in terror,” Wayne said. “This was really scary.”
Several people were reportedly trapped by flames in the 5600 block of Hollytree Drive and were asking for emergency assistance, according to the Ventura County Star.
Authorities had requested 10 additional fire strike teams to help protect the structures threatened by the blaze, the Star said. Crews at the scene said that without the additional help, they had run out of resources to fight the fire.
At 1 a.m., firefighters in Oak Park were working furiously to stop the aggressive, wind-driven blaze.
Flames engulfed a home at Churchwood Drive and Kellwood Court, while the roofs of a few other homes burned. Firefighters sprayed streams of water from their hoses in an attempt to save what was left of the homes.
Areas placed under mandatory evacuation were the entire community of Oak Park, in Thousand Oaks from Thousand Oaks Boulevard north to Sunset Hills and from Oak Park west to Highway 23. Previous evacuation orders remain in place for Saddlebow Road in Bell Canyon.
In Los Angeles County, evacuations were ordered above the 101 Freeway from Valley Circle to Lindero Canyon Road, and south of Bell Canyon Road, west of Valley Circle Boulevard and east to the Los Angeles city limit.
Los Angeles police were on tactical alert to ensure that enough resources were available to help with evacuations or road closures. “If you’re in an [affected] area & have been ordered to evacuate, evacuate,” the agency said on Twitter.
In just a few hours overnight, the Woolsey fire exploded in size — with no sign of stopping. It had crossed over the Albertson Motorway, the ridgeline that separates Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, in an area called China Flat, above Cheeseboro and Palo Comado canyons, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said.
Wind-whipped conditions make “ripe conditions for explosive fire behavior,” Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Erik Scott told KNBC-TV Channel 4. “This is the new normal. When we have conditions like this, when it’s such incredible wind, that brings us in to a different caliber, so it’s become a much more challenging condition.”
The blaze, which was 0% contained, comes as strong Santa Ana winds blew through the region, with the strongest winds expected overnight into Friday morning. Forecasters predict gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the valleys and coasts, and from 60 to 70 mph in the mountains.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag fire warning that will remain in effect through Friday night.
Cosgrove and Vives reported from Oak Park, Tchekmedyian from Los Angeles.
2 a.m.: This article was updated new acreage, homes burned and interviews.
1:10 a.m.: This article was updated with more information.
This article was originally published at 12:45 a.m.